Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Herbalife Stock Performance
Shares of HLF stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Herbalife Company Profile
Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
