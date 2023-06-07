Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

