Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

