Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

