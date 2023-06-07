HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 744,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,231,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.57.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
