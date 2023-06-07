HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 744,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,231,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8,288.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 283,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

