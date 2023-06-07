Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Holley stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

