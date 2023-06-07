HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 93,486 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 93,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BB stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

