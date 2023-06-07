HRT Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

