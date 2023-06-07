HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,489 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

