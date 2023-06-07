HRT Financial LP Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,253 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Up 3.1 %

GDOT stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $990.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.05.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

