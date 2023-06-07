HRT Financial LP Invests $314,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 546,844 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

FXB opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

