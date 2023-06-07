HRT Financial LP Invests $331,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

