HRT Financial LP Makes New $291,000 Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in XPEL by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $726,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,232.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $726,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,232.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at $163,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,558,414. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

