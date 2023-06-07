HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 10,498 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

