HRT Financial LP Raises Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

