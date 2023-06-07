HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $364,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

SDOW stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.