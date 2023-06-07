HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,769 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

