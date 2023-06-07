HRT Financial LP Takes $308,000 Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

BLBD opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

