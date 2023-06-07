HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,617,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 613,492 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,952,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,493,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

