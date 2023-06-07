HSBC Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.51) to GBX 2,400 ($29.84) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.35) to GBX 2,400 ($29.84) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,360 ($29.34) to GBX 2,390 ($29.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.97) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,259.56.

Shares of BURBY opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

