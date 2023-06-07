HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jun 7th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

