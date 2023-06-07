HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
