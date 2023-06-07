IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

IAC stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that IAC will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IAC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

