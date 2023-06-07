IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Shares Down 5.6%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 396,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,623,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

IMAC Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 131.06% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.