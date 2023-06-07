IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Shares Down 5.6%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 396,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,623,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
IMAC Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 131.06% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAC (BACK)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.