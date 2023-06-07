ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $18.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

