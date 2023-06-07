Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 113 ($1.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of IHR stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.37. The company has a market cap of £414.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 89.20 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.80 ($1.56).

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Simon T. Laffin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £92,000 ($114,370.96). Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

