Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.27. 668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 147,350.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,704 shares during the period.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

