Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.24. 25,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 58,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Imunon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
