Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.24. 25,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 58,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imunon ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imunon, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.