Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.89. 9,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 358.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

