Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.10. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Innovotech Stock Down 23.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

