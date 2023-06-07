Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Inogen Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $247.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

