Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 8,984 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on AMBA. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $29,603,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.