Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 8,984 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $29,603,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.