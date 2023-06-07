Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,710 shares in the company, valued at $27,033,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

