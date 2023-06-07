Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells 66,666 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $871,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,081,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coursera by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

