Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells 8,428 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

