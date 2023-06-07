Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %
FICO stock opened at $790.00 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $800.09. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.
Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Stories
