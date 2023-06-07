Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %

FICO stock opened at $790.00 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $800.09. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.80.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.