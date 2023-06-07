Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 47,893 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10.
Flex Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.