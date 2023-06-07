Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 47,893 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

