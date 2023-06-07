Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CEO Sells 119,889 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stuart Bradie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37.
KBR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.
KBR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
