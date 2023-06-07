Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Qualys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.