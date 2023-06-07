Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Radian Group Stock Up 2.1 %

RDN opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

