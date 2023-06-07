Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 12,036 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

VEEV opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.