Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,178,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $394,386.30.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $570,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,259,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

