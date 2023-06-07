Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $144.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

