Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.
Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
