Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

IAS opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

