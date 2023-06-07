Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Down 2.2%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 33,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 147,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company, which engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. It operates through the following segments: Development, Sale, and Distribution of 3D Displays, Conversion Equipment, Software, and Other; Sales of Electronic Glass; and Sales of Air-Filter Products.

