Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.60) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($4.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Shares of INBS opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

