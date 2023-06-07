Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

IBKR opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

