Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) versus Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telefônica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefônica Brasil 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telefônica Brasil has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.41%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

6.8% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Telefônica Brasil 8.38% 6.01% 3.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telefônica Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefônica Brasil $9.30 billion 1.54 $791.27 million $0.48 17.98

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

