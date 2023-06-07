Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

