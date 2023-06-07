Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $303.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

