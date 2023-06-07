Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

5/24/2023 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $230.00.

5/19/2023 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $240.00.

5/18/2023 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/20/2023 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.67.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.